Dodgers Reportedly Calling Up Hyeseong Kim in Massive Roster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly make a roster move Saturday. Tommy Edman has not played since Tuesday's win over the Miami Marlins because of an ankle injury he sustained while trying to slide.
Edman will reportedly be making a stint on the injured list. If that is the case, the Dodgers will likely call up an infielder to replace Edman at second.
While L.A. has several infielders already on the roster that could fill in for Edman, the Dodgers have no days off for the next week and will need all the reinforcements possible.
For this reason, it appears the Dodgers are calling up KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim, according to Dodgers Daily.
The Dodgers signed Kim this offseason and he joined the defending champions with four Gold Glove awards at both shortstop and second base.
Though his defense was elite, Kim struggled to adjust to major league pitching and it remained a mystery all spring whether he would make the Opening Day roster.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” manager Dave Roberts said of Kim's transition to stateside baseball. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, and use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run. I just think he needs repetition."
Once the Dodgers traveled to Japan for the Tokyo Series, Kim stayed in Arizona to continue working on his swing.
With Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Kim is hitting .252 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. It appears his hard work in the minors has paid off as Kim will reportedly be joining the Dodgers on their 10-game road trip.
