Dodgers Calling Up Top Hitting Prospect From Triple-A
The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up former top prospect Miguel Vargas from Triple-A. Baseball reporter Francys Romero was first to report the news on Friday.
Vargas, 24, is one of the best young players in the Dodgers' organization, but began the year in Triple-A after struggling last season.
Vargas opened last season as the Opening Day second baseman for the Dodgers. Unfortunately, he suffered a pinky injury in spring training, and wasn't able to swing a bat for the first few weeks.
Vargas was never able to really get his bat going all year, and was sent down in July after slashing .191/.305/.367 with seven home runs and 32 runs batted in.
Vargas would finish the 2023 season in Triple-A, and has been there for the first nearly two months of this year. In Triple-A this season, Vargas was slashing .295/.437/.583 with eight home runs and 38 runs batted in. He's proven he's too good for the minor leagues, and will now get the opportunity to show what he can do in his second stint at the MLB level.
With Vargas coming up, and the impending return of injured outfielder Jason Heyward, the Dodgers will need to clear two spots on the active roster. Chris Taylor is a DFA candidate, while James Outman and Andy Pages could be optioned.
Vargas has transitioned to the corner outfield, where he'll play with the Dodgers this season.