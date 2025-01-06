Dodgers Reportedly Competing With Major NL Rival for $80M Free Agent
The San Diego Padres are set to lose reliever Tanner Scott, and the race for his services could be between two National League teams.
According to J.P. Morosi of MLB Network, Scott has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
“Interestingly, there was one team mentioned that we weren’t necessarily expecting to be a heavy player in the relief market, that being the Atlanta Braves," Morosi reported. "David O’Brien reported in The Athletic recently the Braves have had some interest in Tanner Scott. And it also feels to me like the Los Angeles Dodgers could make one more big-time splash. Maybe that would be one area where they go to add a Tanner Scott from their division rival San Diego Padres."
Morosi added that the Padres' financial constraints could force them to move on from Scott unless they make another trade, possibly involving Dylan Cease. He also noted, “I tend to think Tanner Scott has to be that first significant domino to fall among the available relievers still out there.”
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports also sees Scott as a likely fit for the Dodgers.
"Most of the winter's high-end relievers remain unsigned," Anderson wrote. "Scott's an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don't lose a lot of bidding wars, so we'll go ahead and pencil them in."
A move to the Dodgers seems both realistic and ideal for Scott. The team has the budget to make the signing and could use a left-handed reliever of his caliber. While Evan Phillips and Blake Treinen provide solid right-handed options, Scott would enhance the bullpen’s balance and give manager Dave Roberts greater flexibility in closing out games.
Scott, 30, finished the 2024 season strong after starting with the Miami Marlins and being traded to the Padres at the deadline. He posted a stellar 1.75 ERA, the best since 2020, along with 22 saves and 84 strikeouts over 72 innings. Adding him would be a significant upgrade for the Dodgers as they continue to build their roster for the upcoming season.
Scott is reportedly seeking a four-year deal worth $80 million.