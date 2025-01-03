Dodgers Reportedly Sign International Free Agent in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim on a three-year deal, per mutiple reports. It's for $12.5 million guaranteed, with a two-year option that could take it to $22 million.
Kim, 25, has spent the last eight seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization where he slashed .304/.364/.403 with 37 home runs, 386 runs batted in, 150 doubles, 39 triples, and 211 stolen bases. He stole a career-high 46 bases in 2021.
In 2024, Kim recorded a .326/.383/.458 slash line with 11 home runs, 75 runs batted in, and an OPS of .841.
With the Kiwoom Heroes, Kim has earned three Gold Gloves at second base and shortstop. The addition of Kim to the Los Angeles lineup and middle infield is huge.
Kim was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes last month and reportedly received several offers from clubs, including the Dodgers. Other teams that are reportedly known to have made him an offer include the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners.
The Angels reportedly offered Kim more than the Dodgers, giving him $28 million. However, Kim ultimately decided to join the reigning World Series champions instead.
The Dodgers adding Kim leaves the fate of second baseman Gavin Lux in the air. It's unclear how the Dodgers plan to utilize both Kim and Lux, but it could mean Lux is now a trade candidate.
The signing could also have implications for Kike Hernández's free agency journey this offseason, as Kim is a utility man who can play all over the diamond. .