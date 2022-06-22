Skip to main content
Dodgers: Reporter Makes Bold Prediction About Dustin May’s Postseason Role

Dustin May's return is a ways away, but one reporter already sees his role this Postseason.

Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers' depth has been truly tested this year as the rotation has been without some big arms over the course of the season. Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney both spent time on the Injured List, but have since returned. Their return was well-timed as Walker Buehler then hit the IL and will miss some significant time. Of course, he should be back in time for the playoff push.

The same can be said about Dustin May whose presence has been missed so far this season. The 24-year has been sidelined thus far as he rehabs from Tommy John Surgery. He recently threw off of the mound at Dodger Stadium for the first time and is set to throw a handful of simulated games over the course of the next few weeks before going on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues. 

When he does return though, sports anchor and reporter Dusty Baker believes May will find his 2022 role in the back end of the bullpen when the postseason rolls around. 

The Dodgers are known for being very cautious with their arms, especially one that has never thrown more than 56 innings in a full season. 

That being said, it's not too crazy of an idea to have. Dave Roberts and Co. could use May out of the bullpen once he returns to limit his innings. It's no secret the back of the pen could use some help as well. He could also make a handful of starts down the stretch to keep the starting staff from running out of gas for the second straight October. 

Craig Kimbrel has not played to LA's standards with his 4.71 ERA. If he can't make adjustments and discover some of his elite stuff, then sliding May into the back end of the bullpen would be very tempting to help close the door late in the game. 

