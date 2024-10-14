Dodgers Reveal Lineup With Massive Changes for NLCS Game 2 vs Mets

Dodgers NLCS Game 2 lineup vs. the Mets:



1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Mookie Betts, RF

3. Teoscar Hernández, LF

4. Freddie Freeman, 1B

5. Will Smith, C

6. Tommy Edman, SS

7. Max Muncy, 3B

8. Kiké Hernández, 2B

9. Andy Pages, CF



Ryan Brasier starts. Landon Knack will pitch a lot.