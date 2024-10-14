Dodgers Reveal Lineup With Massive Changes for NLCS Game 2 vs Mets
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made some big changes to their lineup ahead of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
Teoscar Hernández has been moved up to the three-hole against a left-handed pitcher, while Freddie Freeman is hitting clean up. Tommy Edman moved into the six-hole, while Andy Pages is starting in center field. Kiké Hernández is playing second base for the injured Gavin Lux.
Here's the full lineup the Dodgers are sending out:
1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Teoscar Hernández, LF
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B
5. Will Smith, C
6. Tommy Edman, SS
7. Max Muncy, 3B
8. Kiké Hernández, 2B
9. Andy Pages, CF
This story will be updated...
Published