Dodgers Reveal Lineup With Massive Changes for NLCS Game 2 vs Mets

Noah Camras

Sep 15, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) reacts with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made some big changes to their lineup ahead of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

Teoscar Hernández has been moved up to the three-hole against a left-handed pitcher, while Freddie Freeman is hitting clean up. Tommy Edman moved into the six-hole, while Andy Pages is starting in center field. Kiké Hernández is playing second base for the injured Gavin Lux.

Here's the full lineup the Dodgers are sending out:

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Teoscar Hernández, LF
4. Freddie Freeman, 1B
5. Will Smith, C
6. Tommy Edman, SS
7. Max Muncy, 3B
8. Kiké Hernández, 2B
9. Andy Pages, CF

This story will be updated...

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

