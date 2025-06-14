Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Reveal Massive Injury Update on Emmet Sheehan

Nelson Espinal

Feb 18, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws in the bullpen during workouts at spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff is getting a major shot in the arm after Emmet Sheehan's health moves in the right direction.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Sheehan is going to be promoted to the major league roster after several rehabilitation outings in the minor leagues.

The 25-year-old pitcher is returning to the active roster after completing his recovery from a Tommy John injury that happened a year ago.

His road to recovery was long, featuring several minor league starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He consistently extended his starts, building up to around 60 pitches.

His last outing was a rough one, giving up four runs and six hits in a little more than three innings of work.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts came away impressed from the outing, however, noting that Sheehan could be promoted soon to the rotation.

“I think the stuff was better than the line score,” Roberts told reporters.

“Whether he needs another one there or he joins us, I think internally we’re going to make that final decision here in the next day or two.”

Once one of the Dodgers' most promising prospects, Sheehan throws hard even after the procedure, with his fastball sitting at 97 MPH.

It is hard to know whether he is actually fully ready or rushed back because of the ever-growing pitching injured list, but his fastball should give the Dodgers a different look going forward.

With risk comes opportunity, and Sheehan will have a chance to cement his place on the roster for the team's playoff run if he can impress upon Roberts and the front office.

