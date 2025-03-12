Dodgers Rival Shockingly Didn't Try to Keep $182M Superstar Before LA Signed Him
Blake Snell has been a fixture in the National League West for years.
He first joined the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2021 season, then signed with the San Francisco Giants after spring training started last year.
That connection to the West Coast continued on Nov. 30, when he signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers Announce Massive Roster Move Involving 5 Players
However, Snell revealed that his departure from the Giants wasn’t so much a breakup as it was being ghosted — something that ultimately led him straight to the Dodgers.
“The Giants didn’t even talk to me," Snell told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was surprising — I thought they really liked me.
"I know Bob loves me, and I’m really close with Logan and Chappy. So I was shocked. I thought they’d come after me right away. I really liked it there. I was happy there. But they never even said anything to me.
“I texted Bob and he didn’t reply, and Bob always replies to me, so I kind of had a feeling. But it was weird, especially with all the other teams that were interested in me.”
Since opting out of his deal with the Giants on Nov. 1, Snell has spoken with Melvin, and their relationship is fine. But in the end, it was the left-hander who walked away from San Francisco.
And who can blame him?
After struggling early while working his way back into form following a shortened spring training, he found his dominant self in the second half. Snell went undefeated with a 1.45 ERA and held opponents to a .133 batting average.
More news: Dodgers Nearing Record Contract Extension With Manager Dave Roberts: Reports
The veteran made it clear he wanted to stay in California, but was stunned when he never heard from the Giants.
Now, he's grateful to be with the Dodgers, where he’s getting a full spring and preparing to help them defend their World Series title.
“I’ve always needed a spring and then not having it didn’t go so well,” he said. “There is something to coming in here earlier and getting locked in quicker. There are already things I’m thinking about doing next offseason to get better and I’m excited for that to happen.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.