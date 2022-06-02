Dodgers Roasted by Popular MLB Twitter Account After Getting Swept by Pirates

For the last few seasons, the Dodgers have feasted on lesser competition and more specifically, the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the Dodgers completed a ten-game road trip, that included a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, most fans assumed they would steamroll the Pirates to kick off their seven-game homestand. LA ended up being on the wrong side of the sweep.

The Dodgers lost all three games to the Pirates, capped off by a frustrating 8-4 loss on Wednesday night that featured a slew of LA base-running blunders.

It's not often the Dodgers get swept at home, and even less often that it's by a sub-.500 team. The popular Twitter account @UnfortunateMLB, who's profile title is "Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events", took the time to put LA on blast for their futility against a young Pirates team.

It wasn't the only tweet of the week from the account poking fun at the Dodgers inability to win a single game against a significantly less-talented Pittsburgh team.

The account was also one of the many, including this website, to pick up the story of a bettor wagering $150,000 on LA to cover a 2.5-run spread on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh outscored LA 19-12 in the sweep and crushed multiple home runs off of a pair of 2021 NL Cy Young contenders in Walker Buehler and Julio Urías.

The Dodgers (33-17) will look to right the ship in a four-game series against the NL East leading New York Mets. Entering play on Thursday, the Mets have the second best record (35-17) in baseball.