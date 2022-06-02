Skip to main content
Dodgers Roasted by Popular MLB Twitter Account After Getting Swept by Pirates

It's not often the Dodgers are a laughingstock.

For the last few seasons, the Dodgers have feasted on lesser competition and more specifically, the Pittsburgh Pirates. After the Dodgers completed a ten-game road trip, that included a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, most fans assumed they would steamroll the Pirates to kick off their seven-game homestand. LA ended up being on the wrong side of the sweep.

The Dodgers lost all three games to the Pirates, capped off by a frustrating 8-4 loss on Wednesday night that featured a slew of LA base-running blunders.

It's not often the Dodgers get swept at home, and even less often that it's by a sub-.500 team. The popular Twitter account @UnfortunateMLB, who's profile title is "Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events", took the time to put LA on blast for their futility against a young Pirates team.

It wasn't the only tweet of the week from the account poking fun at the Dodgers inability to win a single game against a significantly less-talented Pittsburgh team.

The account was also one of the many, including this website, to pick up the story of a bettor wagering $150,000 on LA to cover a 2.5-run spread on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh outscored LA 19-12 in the sweep and crushed multiple home runs off of a pair of 2021 NL Cy Young contenders in Walker Buehler and Julio Urías.

The Dodgers (33-17) will look to right the ship in a four-game series against the NL East leading New York Mets. Entering play on Thursday, the Mets have the second best record (35-17) in baseball.

