Dodgers: Roberto Clemente Award has Justin Turner Feeling Honored, Motivated

Before Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took the stage to receive the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, he shared a message on social media talking about the increased responsibility he and his wife, Kourtney, feel to continue to do their part in the community.

"I couldn't be more proud of this honor. My wife and I have put our heart and soul into giving back to the city of Los Angeles and trying to lift people up in times of need, and to be recognized on this platform here at the World Series is very special. Our work isn't done. With this award comes a greater responsibility and we look forward to impacting more lives in the future."

The Clemente Award is presented each year to the player in Major League Baseball who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field." Turner has been L.A.'s nominee for the award five times, but this was his first time winning it.

On the stage, JT sat between commissioner Rob Manfred and the Clemente family, and he talked about the honor of being the third Dodger to win the award and to live up to the name of Clemente, who died in a 1972 plane crash on his way to help the victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.

"As a Los Angeles Dodger, the bar was already set pretty high for Kourt and I with guys like Steve Garvey and Clayton Kershaw, who are obviously previous winners. To be able to follow in their footsteps and try to make the organization proud and make the Clemente family proud is something that we hold near and dear to our hearts. I just want to say thank you (to the Clemente family) for being here and for this opportunity. Just because we're getting this award today, it doesn't mean we're done. There's still a ton of work to do and we can't wait to continue to impact the lives of others."

Congratulations to Justin and Kourtney, and thanks for being the kind of people Dodger fans can be proud to root for!