Dodgers: Roberts Remains Hopeful About a Return from Tony Gonsolin

Before he was placed on the IL due to a forearm injury, Tony Gonsolin was blazing the trail for the Dodgers pitching staff. If not injured, his 2.10 ERA would be the third best in the league. His teammate, Julio Urias holds that #3 spot currently at 2.25.

Other than the impressive ERA, he also owned a 16-1 record, 0.86 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched. He also earned his first All-Star nod this year and pitched at his home stadium.

Then news broke on August 29th that the right-handed pitcher would be placed on the IL retroactive to August 26th with a right forearm strain. The timeline was supposed to be just two weeks then he would return, but October is just a few days away and the Cat Man has yet to take the mound for the Dodgers.

While it's unfair to ask for pre-injury Gonsolin, in a recent interview, the 7-year Dodgers skipper said he was open to contributing in any role with the Dodgers come postseason time.

The latest on the 28-year-old is that he is expected to throw two innings in OKC on Tuesday. If all goes well the Dodgers plan to limit him to four innings by October and according to Roberts it would be "sufficient."

With the state of the Dodgers bullpen and lots of question marks surrounding players such as Dustin May, Blake Treinen, and David Price, the team would benefit from any contribution Gonsolin can put together, even if it's just for four innings.