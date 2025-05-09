Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Cost Over $200 Million in Future Free Agency
Young Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, Roki Sasaki, generates significant hype and excitement due to his promising career in Japan.
Sasaki had several teams eager to obtain his signature, but he entrusted his development in MLB to the Dodgers.
The Japanese pitcher was signed as an international amateur, receiving only a $6.5 million signing bonus and a rookie salary. However, he will be eligible for a massive deal down the line if he fulfills his enormous potential.
ESPN's Jeff Passan projects that Sasaki could sign a deal worth around $200 million once he becomes a free agent.
"Of all those in the groups above $100 million, Sasaki is the biggest wild card. He also has some of the best potential of the group, making him a tricky player to place," he wrote in his story.
"Between now and November 2030, when the rookie is set to hit free agency, he could very easily blossom into the best pitcher in the world.
"He also could never find the 100 mph fastball he regularly threw in Japan and wind up a giant case of what could have been. This placement is simply a bet on his splitter, a true unicorn pitch."
Sasaki had a few shaky starts at the beginning of the season, often missing the strike zone and appearing to lack confidence in his pitch mix.
Over his last couple of starts, he has begun to settle in and now holds a 3.86 ERA through 30 innings pitched, with a FIP of 5.37, 24 strikeouts, and 20 walks.
His expected ERA still highlights potential underlying indicators that struggles may be on the horizon as the rookie continues to adjust to stateside baseball.
At only 23 years old, his steady progression shows he very much has the high potential scouts saw in Japan, though it will come down to a few mechanical changes to reach his ceiling.
His fastball averages 96.1 mph, a solid figure; however, as Passan mentioned in his story, an uptick in his fastball velocity would only increase his overall value.
