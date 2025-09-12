Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Play Big Role in Postseason This Year By Insider
This is the Roki Sasaki everybody expected to see when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.
The rookie right-handed pitcher was the crown jewel of pitching prospects heading into this year. With an elite reputation coming from Japan, there was an expectation Sasaki would seamlessly join the backend of the Dodgers rotation and become a major force.
Due to injuries, general inconsistency, and the acclimation process of a player coming from a totally different culture, Sasaki's inaugural campaign has not gone to plan. The 23-year-old accrued a 4.72 ERA in eight appearances before being sidelined with a shoulder ailment.
Sasaki's velocity had been way down during his rehabilitation starts of late. Manager Dave Roberts didn't sound optimistic that Sasaki would be seen again in the big leagues this season.
However, all of that seemingly changed Tuesday evening. Sasaki's velocity was way up from where it had previously been. He garnered eight strikeouts in 4.2 innings during his start in Triple-A. For good measure, six of his fastballs were over 100 mph.
In other words: Did the Dodgers just "fix" the rookie right in time for the postseason?
It could've been a situation where Sasaki is now fully healthy thus leading to the uptick in his stuff. There's also a world where some mechanical issues were ironed out in Oklahoma City. Either way, the MLB Network team seems bullish on his future with the Dodgers this year. Reporter Mark Feinsand had this prediction about Sasaki when speaking with Brian Kenny and Yonder Alonso:
"I think we will [see him in the playoffs]. His rehab assignment ends this weekend. He hit triple-digits on his fastball six times in that outing [Tuesday]. He had 16 whiffs which is more than he's had in any outing he's had in the Majors or Minors this year. Whatever he's found, the velocity is back and I think he's potentially going to be a big piece of this Dodgers bullpen come October."
Alonso also thinks "he's going to be on that postseason roster" and went on to say that "you can't deny 100 mph."
If Sasaki is indeed showcasing the stuff he did when in Japan, this is essentially the equivalent of the Dodgers getting a massive upgrade to their already deep and talented stable of pitchers.
As we saw in 2024 during the World Series run, the team isn't hesitant in putting talent (Edgardo Henriquez, Ben Casparius) above experience on postseason rosters. The same goes for players who sat out much of the year — yet managed to get healthy at the right time (Brusdar Graterol).
Even with the likes of Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech fighting for a spot (among others), if Sasaki is healthy and "dealing" as his reputation suggests, it would be difficult keeping that level of stuff off a roster even with him missing large chunks of the season.
