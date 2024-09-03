Dodgers Rookie Doesn't Hold Back After Tough Loss Punches His Ticket Back to Triple-A
There weren't many positives for the Los Angeles Dodgers to take away from Sunday's 14-3 loss at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The team simply looked worn out and Justin Wrobleski's awful start didn't help. The rookie left-hander was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
The game began to slip away from Wrobleski in the second inning and before he finished the inning, the D-backs had scored eight runs on seven hits. Because the bullpen was tired, manager Dave Roberts had to let Wrobleski wear it.
Wrobleski imploded and allowed 10 runs to score in 5.1 innings. He didn't hold back after the game when he was unpacking his spot start with reporters.
“It sucks,” said Wrobleski, who Roberts said will be optioned Monday for another relief arm. “It’s part of being a starting pitcher. It’s part of pitching in this league. It’s a hard league to pitch in obviously. Just kind of keep grinding.”
In his sixth career start, the 24-year-old lefty faced a tough challenge from the Diamondbacks (76-62) and their explosive lineup. He had trouble getting ahead in counts and struggled with control, leading to hard contact once he fell behind in the second inning.
Randal Grichuk led off the inning with a double. Eugenio Suárez, Kevin Newman and Jose Herrera strung together consecutive one-out singles, making it 2-0. Then Geraldo Perdomo pounded a two-run double, opening up a 4-0 Arizona lead.
That would have been the time for the bullpen to start warming up but, as Roberts promised before the game, the Dodgers' relievers wouldn't be throwing as much on Sunday.
After Josh Bell's single made it 5-0, Grichuk stepped up again and absolutely crushed a three-run homer to the right-center balcony, effortlessly clearing the 413-foot marker by at least 20 feet.
In the bottom of the third inning, Roberts lifted Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez. He waved the white flag.
“I think for me, as I’ve always felt, and still do feel, the player’s health is most important, and if that could be compromised at all, I will go with another option,” Roberts said pregame. “I just feel that kind of mindset overall is most beneficial for the player, the team. So I don’t think that the win-loss, the standings, will have any deciding factor on who I use today.”
Back at full strength Monday afternoon, the Dodgers won the game and the series.