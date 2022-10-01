Dodgers Rookie Learning All About Clayton Kershaw's Famous Pre Game Routine

Michael Grove has had an impressive start to his MLB career. In six appearances, he's 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 21 strikeouts. He's pitched five full innings in all three of his September starts, and was able to lighten the load of the some of the Dodgers' veterans as they navigated injuries and rest.

But maybe the most valuable thing he's been able to do is be around the clubhouse, and see how Major League players approach the game — especially All-Stars and Cy Young candidates.

From watching how they throw different pitches to how they interact in the clubhouse, there's so much the 25-year-old has been able to take in.

The most notable thing, however, has been how players prepare for their starts — most notably the greatest pitcher of this generation, Clayton Kershaw.

"Everyone's a little bit different and Clayton's got a kind of famous routine," Grove told David Vassegh. "You know, he doesn't talk to anybody and all that kind of stuff. Sometimes it's like five minutes before I realize he's pitching today and I better keep to myself. But, it's cool to see what other guys do compared to what I do. I think I have a pretty good routine myself, so I haven't changed a whole lot but it's interesting to see how each guy goes about getting ready for their start."

Grove won't be on the postseason roster this year, but in a short amount of time, he's made a pretty strong case to be a contributor come next season. And maybe by then, he'll have a crazy pregame routine of his own.