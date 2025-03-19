Dodgers Rookie Phenom Roki Sasaki Reacts to Making MLB Debut in Tokyo Series
There was a glimpse of greatness at the Tokyo Dome when Roki Sasaki took the mound.
In fact, after three innings, it was more than just a glimpse. Sasaki confirmed many notions about how he would fare in the majors as the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Chicago Cubs, 6-3, to move to 2-0 in the regular season.
More news: Longtime Evaluator Says Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Isn't Best Player in MLB
The 23-year-old phenom that fans have heard murmurs about for months finally made his moment Wednesday. The right-hander revealed after the game that although he felt his share of nerves, he used it to his advantage.
"I was nervous," said Sasaki through his interpreter Yuji Akimoto, "but I really wanted to make sure that I made the most of this unique experience and tried to do my best."
Harold Reynolds of MLB Network noted that although Sasaki has pitched in this massive stadium before, the pressure of not just coming back to pitch in the country he was born in, but to start his MLB career must have been a different kind of nerviousness.
"I was nervous, but in a way, it really helped me concentrate and helped me to live in the moment."
More news: Shohei Ohtani Makes Shocking Admission After Dodgers Season Opening Win
Sasaki also summarized the incredibly special experience of not just starting his MLB career, but doing so about a six-hour drive away from where he was born.
"The fact that the team won two games was really good," he added, "so I hope I can throw more innings and really contribute to the team."
The phenom only allowed one hit and one earned run in his three-inning MLB debut. With five walks over 56 pitches, the three strikeouts and five whiffs were just a small sample of what he can continue to do in 2025.
As is expected for anyone making their big league debut, let alone on as big a stage as Sasaki, the walks total was higher than many would have hoped.
To end his night, the 23-year-old got out of a bases loaded, one out jam, striking out two batters in a row as he trotted off the diamond and took a big sigh of relief.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Among 6 Players Wearing Special Patch for 2025 MLB Season
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.