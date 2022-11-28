Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer

The Dodgers have seemed to have their name in many conversations surrounding some of the biggest names on the free-agency market but they have been looking at some smaller options as well.

One of those options is the possibility of adding former All-Star pitcher Alex Reyes to their bullpen.

If you haven't heard the name much, this might ring a bell: Alex Reyes is who Chris Taylor hit his walk-off home run against in the NL Wild Card Game.

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher, has spent all six of his years in the Major Leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he didn't take the mound once during the 2022 season as he spent the time recovering from multiple injuries.

Before that, he produced an impressive 2021 season appearing in 69 games and collecting 29 saves. he finished the season with a 3.24 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 72.1 innings. He was named an All-Star that season.

The Dodgers have a history of turning good pitchers into great after just one season thanks to the incredible Mark Prior. Take Tyler Anderson for an example.

So in the same way that Alex Reyes would be good for the Dodgers, the Dodgers could be great for the former All-Star in bringing him back to life and back to his 2021 All-Star form.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared his similar thoughts on the rumor:

With the Dodgers deciding to let former closer Craig Kimbrel walk and also Hanser Alberto who the team was beginning to rely on in the late innings, the Dodgers are in need of a late-game hero which could be Alex Reyes.

Plus the Dodgers seem to be most likely relying on their younger prospects and avoiding going after some big-name players after all so signing Reyes to a short-term deal might not be a bad idea.