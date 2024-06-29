Dodgers Rumored Trade Target Wouldn't Be Surprised 'At All' If He's Trade
Long before Mookie Betts went on the injured list with a fractured hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly linked to multiple starting shortstop candidates potentially available at the trade deadline.
One of the players most frequently connected to the Dodgers has been Toronto's Bo Bichette.
Toronto general manager Ross Atkins insisted that the team is focused on winning during a press conference on Thursday, but the shortstop told reporters that he's heard the rumors and wouldn't be surprised if he's moved on or before the deadline.
"No. Not surprised at all," Bichette told Sportsnet's Hazel Mae when asked if he would be caught off guard by a move.
Bichette has struggled this season, batting .233/.284/.336 with four home runs over 68 games. His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025 season. Bichette is a two-time All-Star who has led the American League in hits twice.
Since 2021, he ranks second among all shortstops in batting average and doubles, seventh in home runs, third in RBIs, and is tied for first in hits, making this season an anomaly. But, he is one of the more attractive names available.
Atkins has publicly said the Blue Jays won't move Bichette, but stranger things have happened. If the right offer is on the table, Toronto might have to make the tough decision and part ways with someone who they thought would be part of their future.