Dodgers Rumors: A Bryan Reynolds Trade Could Happen, But Fans Just Have to Wait

The Dodgers might need an outfielder. Could they land Bryan Reynolds to the fold?

It's no secret that the Dodgers will be thin in the outfield this season. LA lost one of their best gloves and former MVP, Cody Bellinger, to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, and that caused a significant hole in LA's outfield, specifically center field.

LA was unable to acquire a centerfielder to a major-league deal, and now they will look to fill that hole with pieces in their current roster. However, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Freidman, is known for making big trades, and he could make one for a centerfielder like Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It's not out of the realm of possibility Freidman pulls the trigger for Reynolds, but MLB insider Buster Olney says a trade for Reynolds won't happen anytime soon.

ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield mentions LA continues to be in on Reynolds.

"And since nobody has mentioned Reynolds, I'll mention him. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are among the teams that could use an outfielder, so with so many potential trade partners, I think the Pirates make a deal they like."

Reynolds is a one-time All-Star who had a .807 OPS in 2022 and will turn 28 years old in a couple of days.

The switch hitter is signed through 2023 and is arbitration eligible in 2024.

However, even though the Pirates are listening to offers, MLB insider Jon Heyman says he won't be on the move this offseason.

"Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates are willing to listen to offers for Reynolds, but it "remains unlikely" he will be moved this offseason."

The Dodgers shouldn't waste more of their time on Reynolds; if it happens, so be it. LA either needs to do their best with their current bunch or look for another outfielder they can trade for.