Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge's Teammate Thinks the Yankees Should Pay Him Anything

He thinks he's well worth the investment for New York.

Yankees OF Aaron Judge is the top free agent in this year's star-studded class. Judge decided to bet on himself this season, after the Yankees refused to meet his price in terms of extension talks last year. It worked.

Judge had a monstrous season, in which he set the American League home run record, and fell just short of a triple crown. His final numbers and AL ranks looked as follows:

HR: 62 (1st)

RBIs: 131 (1st)

Batting Average: .311 (2nd)

Runs: 133 (1st)

Walks: 111 (1st)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hits: 177 (5th)

OPS: 1.111 (1st)

WAR: 10.6 (1st)

His 10.6 WAR tied for 24th all-time on the single season WAR list. Seems like a pretty successful season to me.

So, Judge will have his fair share of options when it comes to free agency. Teams like the Dodgers, Giants and Mets have already been linked to him. He'll also have some pretty hefty contracts to choose from. But one of his Yankees teammates thinks they owe it to Judge to pay him whatever he asks for, and keep him in Pinstripes for the rest of his career.

"The money he’s brought to this organization, to this franchise, to the game of baseball, I’m sure just the money alone in September of him chasing 62 was enough to easily pay [him]," Anthony Rizzo said. "There’s plenty of money in this game to be spread around. For him, whatever he gets is going to be astronomical, and he deserves it."

Rizzo has a player option with the Yankees in 2023 for $16 million, which he's reportedly expected to decline. Judge's contract will probably be at least double that in terms of average annual value (AAV). We know the Yankees have the money to get just about anyone and everyone they please. So the question is, how high will they go for their superstar? And could a team like the Dodgers or Giants swoop in with a higher offer? We may not have the answer to these questions yet, but one thing is for sure: This offseason is going to be a lot of fun.

Aaron JudgeAnthony Rizzo

USATSI_19222206_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Free Agency: LA Features 6 Players in Top-50 Free Agent List

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17080159_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Feels Joe Davis Was The Perfect Fit to Succeed Joe Buck

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18642527_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Star Reliever Barely Qualifies for Big Raise

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222204_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Heading to His First Big Payday Thanks to Service Time

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18718299_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_9131675_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_6223092_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18664175_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Finishes as Runner-Up for NL Gold Glove Award

By Noah Camras