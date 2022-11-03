Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge's Teammate Thinks the Yankees Should Pay Him Anything

Yankees OF Aaron Judge is the top free agent in this year's star-studded class. Judge decided to bet on himself this season, after the Yankees refused to meet his price in terms of extension talks last year. It worked.

Judge had a monstrous season, in which he set the American League home run record, and fell just short of a triple crown. His final numbers and AL ranks looked as follows:

HR: 62 (1st)

RBIs: 131 (1st)

Batting Average: .311 (2nd)

Runs: 133 (1st)

Walks: 111 (1st)

Hits: 177 (5th)

OPS: 1.111 (1st)

WAR: 10.6 (1st)

His 10.6 WAR tied for 24th all-time on the single season WAR list. Seems like a pretty successful season to me.

So, Judge will have his fair share of options when it comes to free agency. Teams like the Dodgers, Giants and Mets have already been linked to him. He'll also have some pretty hefty contracts to choose from. But one of his Yankees teammates thinks they owe it to Judge to pay him whatever he asks for, and keep him in Pinstripes for the rest of his career.

"The money he’s brought to this organization, to this franchise, to the game of baseball, I’m sure just the money alone in September of him chasing 62 was enough to easily pay [him]," Anthony Rizzo said. "There’s plenty of money in this game to be spread around. For him, whatever he gets is going to be astronomical, and he deserves it."

Rizzo has a player option with the Yankees in 2023 for $16 million, which he's reportedly expected to decline. Judge's contract will probably be at least double that in terms of average annual value (AAV). We know the Yankees have the money to get just about anyone and everyone they please. So the question is, how high will they go for their superstar? And could a team like the Dodgers or Giants swoop in with a higher offer? We may not have the answer to these questions yet, but one thing is for sure: This offseason is going to be a lot of fun.