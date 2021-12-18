Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa May Have Missed Big Deal with Tigers, LA Remains in Focus

Earlier this winter, the Dodgers were linked to many top players in free agency, including Houston's Carlos Correa, before and after Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers. The market for Correa has been somewhat bare, perhaps because the talented shortstop was one of the top offenders in the Astro's 2017 sign-stealing scandal and his attitude and reputation haven't improved since. Still, he’s an elite defender and has been a great hitter over his 7-year career.

The Rangers and Tigers were two of the most obvious teams with needs at the shortstop position when the offseason began. Texas acquired Seager from the Dodgers and Javy Baez was signed by the Tigers. Both deals were made just before the lockout was initiated.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Detroit was originally in on trying to sign Correa before pivoting their attention to Baez. On Thursday, the MLB insider said that, according to sources, the Tigers had an offer on the table worth $275 million over 10 years but then turned and signed Baez for a 6-year, $140 million deal instead. Assuming the pivot was due to the asking price being much lower for Baez.

Once a new collective bargaining agreement is reached and the lockout is lifted, Correa will find himself in an unenviable position. His easiest route to employment would probably be a return to Houston, where he notoriously rejected a 5-year, $160 million contract extension last year.

But Correa has been rumored to be connected to the Dodgers as well. On Thursday, Olney decided to add to the speculations:

It’s unclear whether Trea Turner will remain with the Dodgers beyond the fall of 2022 when he’ll be eligible for free agency, and some player agents believe it’s possible that LA could now turn to either (Trevor) Story or Correa.

Correa may be looking for a contract worth around $300 million. Given that the Dodgers basically acquired their Seager replacement in July with the addition of Trea Turner, it's highly unlikely they'll agree on anything with Carlos Correa. Most fans would rather not have that change.

Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa Free Agency Decision Could be Between Dodgers & Astros Per Insider