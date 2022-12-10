Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa to the Giants Could be Happening

The Dodgers are reportedly not pursuing Carlos Correa, in part due to his ties to the 2017 Astros who cheated the Dodgers out of a World Series. However, the bigger (and more likely reason) is the massive price tag he's going to command.

With Xander Bogaerts getting 11-years, $280 million, and being the inferior and older shortstop, there's a good chance Correa's deal goes north of $320 million — and the Dodgers will have no interest in making that move.

However, there's a few teams in their division who are looking to spend some money. The Padres were able to finally get Bogaerts to take theirs, but the Giants still have a ton to spend — and MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks they may be all-in on signing Correa.

"But [the Twins] may have trouble fending off the motivated Giants, who still have that $360 million-plus in their pocket and a perceived need to spice up a team that wasn’t particularly interesting in 2022."

Correa on the Giants would arguably turn him into the most hated player in Dodger history. The Giants would get their superstar for the next decade, and toughen up a division that already will be much more difficult in 2023 with the loaded Padres.

I understand a lot of Dodger fans don't want Correa in LA, but they definitely have to be careful what they wish for. The only thing worse than Correa on the Astros may be Correa on the Giants.