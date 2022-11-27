Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Has Huge Market According to Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking for a new center fielder after they decided to non-tender their former MVP, Cody Bellinger.

As a result of that, Cody is a free agent and will most likely wear some new threads in the 2023 season.

The move to non-tender him was predictable, but it still saddened many Dodger fans who watched him grow in front of our eyes. A new chapter will open up for both parties, and it might not take long for Belli to find himself a new squad.

MLB insider Jon Heyman says that many teams are interested in the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year.

“Cody Bellinger has interest from 11 teams following the Dodgers’ decision to nontender him (he was expected to get $19 million in arbitration). The Astros, Cubs and Giants are among the teams in play.”

It won’t be a pretty sight if two of those three teams that Heyman mentioned ends up landing Belli."

The MLB is a business, but as a Dodger fan, I would hate if he were to land in Houston or San Francisco. It’s like a scenario where, “if I can’t have him, neither can you,” type of thing.

According to Heyman, Bellinger will likely sign a one-year prove-it deal to reset his value.

Cody is coming off his third consecutive worst season as a pro and only had seven ABs in the 2022 NLDS against the Padres.

The Cody Bellinger sweepstakes are underway; we’ll see who lands the lefty from Arizona.