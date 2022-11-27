Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Has Huge Market According to Insider

Many teams are interested in the Dodgers former MVP

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking for a new center fielder after they decided to non-tender their former MVP, Cody Bellinger. 

As a result of that, Cody is a free agent and will most likely wear some new threads in the 2023 season. 

The move to non-tender him was predictable, but it still saddened many Dodger fans who watched him grow in front of our eyes. A new chapter will open up for both parties, and it might not take long for Belli to find himself a new squad. 

MLB insider Jon Heyman says that many teams are interested in the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year. 

“Cody Bellinger has interest from 11 teams following the Dodgers’ decision to nontender him (he was expected to get $19 million in arbitration). The Astros, Cubs and Giants are among the teams in play.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It won’t be a pretty sight if two of those three teams that Heyman mentioned ends up landing Belli."

The MLB is a business, but as a Dodger fan, I would hate if he were to land in Houston or San Francisco. It’s like a scenario where, “if I can’t have him, neither can you,” type of thing. 

According to Heyman, Bellinger will likely sign a one-year prove-it deal to reset his value. 

Cody is coming off his third consecutive worst season as a pro and only had seven ABs in the 2022 NLDS against the Padres. 

The Cody Bellinger sweepstakes are underway; we’ll see who lands the lefty from Arizona. 

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18819838_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19252737_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Analyst Feels Team Shouldn't Go Closer By Committee in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19079974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor To Host Charity Golf Tournament At Virginia Beach

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19055025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Off-Season: FanGraphs Projections Has LA on Top of the NL West

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181840
News

Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Chloe Clark
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Off-Season: LA Insider Points Out Some Flaws Amidst Team's Starting Rotation

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19030889_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18729744_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Be In On Carlos Rodon Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie