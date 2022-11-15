Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot

Jim Bowden used to be a big-league general manager. He lost his job as the Reds GM because he wasn't great at doing GM things, and then he lost his job as the Nationals' GM because he wasn't great at not skimming money off the top of the bonuses for Latin American teenagers.

Anyway, now he writes for The Athletic, where he lets "former GM" do a lot of work and hopes you'll forget the "bad at his job" and "super shady" parts. As a former GM, he wrote an article with 25 offseason predictions for MLB, making sure to note that not all of them are serious, gosh, take a chill pill.

With regards to Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, one of the Big Four shortstops on the free-agent market, Bowden has a unique prediction for where he's going:

4. The Angels shock the baseball world and sign shortstop Trea Turner to an eight-year, $264 million deal. Turner becomes their leadoff hitter with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon batting behind him. And yes, they still need pitching to be contenders.

The Angels are for sale, and while GM Perry Minasian says they won't be trading Ohtani to save money this offseason, it doesn't seem extremely likely they'd take on yet another $30+ million contract to go along with those for Ohtani, Trout, and Rendon. Especially since, as Bowden notes in a rare moment of clarity, pitching is actually Anaheim's biggest need.

Maybe this is one of Bowden's "silly" predictions. Yeah, let's go with that.