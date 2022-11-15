Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot

Former big-league GM Jim Bowden makes a bold prediction that Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner will sign with the Angels in free agency.

Jim Bowden used to be a big-league general manager. He lost his job as the Reds GM because he wasn't great at doing GM things, and then he lost his job as the Nationals' GM because he wasn't great at not skimming money off the top of the bonuses for Latin American teenagers.

Anyway, now he writes for The Athletic, where he lets "former GM" do a lot of work and hopes you'll forget the "bad at his job" and "super shady" parts. As a former GM, he wrote an article with 25 offseason predictions for MLB, making sure to note that not all of them are serious, gosh, take a chill pill.

With regards to Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, one of the Big Four shortstops on the free-agent market, Bowden has a unique prediction for where he's going:

4. The Angels shock the baseball world and sign shortstop Trea Turner to an eight-year, $264 million deal. Turner becomes their leadoff hitter with Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon batting behind him. And yes, they still need pitching to be contenders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Angels are for sale, and while GM Perry Minasian says they won't be trading Ohtani to save money this offseason, it doesn't seem extremely likely they'd take on yet another $30+ million contract to go along with those for Ohtani, Trout, and Rendon. Especially since, as Bowden notes in a rare moment of clarity, pitching is actually Anaheim's biggest need.

Maybe this is one of Bowden's "silly" predictions. Yeah, let's go with that.

Trea TurnerMike TroutShohei OhtaniAnthony RendonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14314347_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Set to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Thought to Be High on NL West Rival's Offseason List

By Ricardo Sandoval
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: LA Has a Big Decision to Make On Cody Bellinger This Week

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18876053_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18346402_168396005_lowres
News

One-Time Dodgers Reliever Claimed from Giants by Phillies

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19110365_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Believes This Trade Can Land Them an Infielder and Pitching Duo

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19281766_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Emerge As One Of The Favorites To Acquire Aaron Judge According to LA Insider

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18925432_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Begins To Show Interest in Xander Bogaerts

By Kristilyn Hetherington