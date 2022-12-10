Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Outfield Target Off the Board

The Dodgers just lost another free-agent interest. Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi announced the Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Well, there goes another one of Cody Bellinger's potential replacements that the Dodgers failed to sign. Details of the contract have yet to be released.

Kiermaier would have been a solid replacement for the Boys in Blue. Although his offesne is average at best, his defense is his best trait as he is a three-time Gold Glove winner.

The 32-year-old missed most of the 2022 season as he suffered a hip injury and only played in 63 games.

In those games, he slashed .228/.281/.369 with a .649 OPS while hitting seven home runs and 22 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays declined his $13 million club option and non-tendered, which made him a free agent this offseason.

In 10 years in the big leagues, Kiermaier is a career .248 average with 82 total home runs, 316 RBIs, 756 hits, and has won a platinum glove on top of his gold gloves.

It might've been more of the same with the Dodgers, adding a liability on offesne, but a tremendous defender similar to Bellinger. However, Kiermaier is five years older than Bellinger, and Cody still has a higher ceiling than Kevin.

L.A. needed another outfielder; by the looks of it, they will fill the position with someone in-house. Names like James Outman, Andy Pages, and possibly Miguel Vargas could fill that role.

The free agent market wasn't attractive, to begin with, so the Dodgers have some real slim pickings now.