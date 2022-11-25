Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA is Down on Kodai Senga Sweepstakes

Kodai Senga is one of the top players on the market this offseason. The 29-year-old Japenese star has garnered a ton of interest among pitcher-needy teams, as he posted a 1.94 ERA in 22 games in the Japanese Pacific League.

The Dodgers were among the teams interested in the dominant pitcher, but MLB's Mark Feinsand doesn't think they're among his top landing spots.

"There’s a huge list of suitors. It seems like at least a quarter of the league, if not more, has already been in touch. He’s already met with the Mets, the Giants, the Padres, the Rangers. There’s been interest from the Yankees, the Red Sox, the Dodgers. You’ve got some pretty big teams in here," Feinsand said. "But I think Texas, San Francisco, San Diego are three teams to watch in this sweepstakes for sure."

The Dodgers would love to have Senga in their rotation, but if they can't have him, they definitely don't want him staying in the division with the Giants or Padres.

Hopefully the Dodgers have one more push for the starter, or, if not, the spend-happy Rangers get in the mix.