Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA is Down on Kodai Senga Sweepstakes

He's one of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kodai Senga is one of the top players on the market this offseason. The 29-year-old Japenese star has garnered a ton of interest among pitcher-needy teams, as he posted a 1.94 ERA in 22 games in the Japanese Pacific League.

The Dodgers were among the teams interested in the dominant pitcher, but MLB's Mark Feinsand doesn't think they're among his top landing spots.

"There’s a huge list of suitors. It seems like at least a quarter of the league, if not more, has already been in touch. He’s already met with the Mets, the Giants, the Padres, the Rangers. There’s been interest from the Yankees, the Red Sox, the Dodgers. You’ve got some pretty big teams in here," Feinsand said. "But I think Texas, San Francisco, San Diego are three teams to watch in this sweepstakes for sure."

The Dodgers would love to have Senga in their rotation, but if they can't have him, they definitely don't want him staying in the division with the Giants or Padres.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hopefully the Dodgers have one more push for the starter, or, if not, the spend-happy Rangers get in the mix.

USATSI_18988969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Rockies Could Be Bidders on Cody Bellinger

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15902517_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Gift Ideas: Dodger Stadium Team Store Announces Big Sale

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_8853490_168396005_lowres
News

8 Former Dodgers Featured on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot for 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18544143_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Thanks LA Fans on Instagram

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19252877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Trea Turner Sounds as Good as Gone in LA

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18943342_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants, Yankees May Be Last Teams in on Aaron Judge

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Instagram Story Has LA Fans Excited

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714520_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander Has Five Real Landing Sports, According to Insider

By Jeff J. Snider