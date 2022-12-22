Dodgers Rumors: Insider Does Not See Bryan Reynolds Trade Happening for LA

With Cody Bellinger out of the organization, the Dodgers need someone to start in center field for them next season. They have internal options, including James Outman, Chris Taylor, and Trayce Thompson, but they still could look to go outside the organization if the right player becomes available.

That right player could be Bryan Reynolds, who recently told the Pirates he'd like to be traded to a good team. The Dodgers are a good team, and Reynolds would be a good fit. The only snag: The Pirates want a huge haul for him.

Dodgers beat writer Juan Toribio did a mailbag column on Monday, and a reader asked him about Reynolds.

What are the chances the Dodgers will pursue a trade for Bryan Reynolds, and pitching or infield depth? — via @gaustin70 via Twitter The Dodgers didn’t want to trade the farm for Juan Soto at the Trade Deadline. Reynolds is a great player, but he’s not Soto. So unless the Pirates significantly lower their asking price, I don’t see how a trade for Reynolds will come into play.

Toribio's absolutely right that the Dodgers won't give Pittsburgh a Juan Soto package for Reynolds, but he might be underestimating the chances of the Pirates significantly lowering their asking price. Reynolds isn't the player Soto is, and all 30 teams know that, so no one is going to give that package. It makes sense for the Pirates to start there, but there's no reason to think the negotiations will end there.

The Dodgers have a stacked minor-league system, so as the price comes down, it's not out of the question at all that they might be a major player in those trade talks.