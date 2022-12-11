Dodgers Rumors: Insider Sees LA in the Market for Dansby Swanson

The Trea Turner saga is officially over for the Dodgers. The long time coming was made official with Turner returning to the east coast but now the Dodgers have a new need to fill.

Carlos Correa no longer seems to be a viable option for the Dodgers while Xander Bogaerts found his new home in the NL West after all. This leaves the door open for the Dodgers to bring in Dansby Swanson.

While the options on the team may be enough to roll out, it doesn't stop MLB insiders from keeping the door open for some potential needed help (via MLB Network).

"I also think we haven't heard the last of the Dodgers in the shortstop market. Yes, Gavin Lux can play short, but I really think that Swanson playing shortstop with the Dodgers is another possibility that we have to watch very carefully here in the days ahead."

The organization has been very open with deploying Gavin Lux at shortstop come Opening Day, but why settle when there is still plenty of time to make another move? The needs continue to pile up and having one less need can be the difference of making a huge trade prior to the deadline.

Swanson will come at a much cheaper option than Bogaerts and Turner and will be an immediate upgrade for the position. It's not ideal, but the Dodgers can do a lot worse than bringing a guy like Swanson into the clubhouse.

The team still has plenty of great players to work with as the team looks to become a postseason threat again.