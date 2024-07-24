Dodgers Rumors: James Paxton Drawing Interest on Trade Market Following DFA
A day after the Los Angeles Dodgers removed James Paxton off the 40-man roster, he's already drawing interest in the trade market from an American League East squad, the Boston Red Sox.
Rob Bradford of WEEI cited sources who say the Red Sox may trade for their former left-handed pitcher.
"According to sources, there is a strong likelihood the Red Sox get in the mix for James Paxton, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers Monday," said Bradford. "But there will be competition for Paxton's services considering he represents a piece of the puzzle more than a few contending teams are thirsty for - an inning-eating veteran starter who can help a club get to the finish line."
Paxton has had one of his best and healthiest seasons in quite a while. Los Angeles DFA'd Paxton after he recorded an 8-2 record with a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and a 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 89.1 innings over 18 starts this season.
The Dodgers have 10 days to trade or waive Paxton, so the team would prefer to get something in return. The Red Sox could be that team.
Paxton spent the 2023 season in Boston after signing a one-year, $10 million contract that included a two-year club option. He was named American League Pitcher of the Month for June and overall recorded a 4.50 ERA, a 7-5 record, 101 ERA+, and a 1.31 WHIP in 19 starts.
The 35-year-old could be on the move in the coming days.