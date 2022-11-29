Dodgers Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Fits for Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger had a hell of a first three years with the Dodgers. He won NL Rookie of the Year, 2018 NLCS MVP, two-time All-star in 2017 and 2019, and of course, won the 2019 NL MVP.

However, after that, things have been on a downward spiral for the former MVP as he got non-tendered by the Dodgers and is now a free agent.

Expectedly, Belli has caught the interest of a handful of teams. Writer for the MLB, Will Leitch, ranked the nine best fits for Bellinger in free agency (one through nine).

In order it goes, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and your Los Angeles Dodgers come in at dead last at number nine.

Leitch sees Cody as the best fit in Toronto because the Blue Jays have a heavily right-handed hitter lineup, and Cody could bring their lefty hitter. Also, that would move center fielder George Springer out of that position.

Leitch says the Giants' number one priority is Aaron Judge, but Cody would be a solid second option. His defense is the best at that position, and Oracle Park has a lot of ground to cover.

As for the Dodgers, that's always a possibility. This is where he was drafted and played the best baseball of his life at Chavez Ravine. That may be out of the possibility since non-tendering someone indicates that you don't want them anymore, but if the price is right, then LA will still be in play.

Cody's agent Scott Boras says they're looking for a one-year prove-it deal for the lefty, which the Dodgers could do.

This will be Belli's most healthy off-season since the 2019 season, so we could see a shade of what he once was in 2023.

I would personally hate to see Cody in black and orange.