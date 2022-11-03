Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner May Be Willing to Return to the Mets

The pressure is on the Dodgers to let Turner know their plans.
It's been a week of celebration for Justin Turner since winning the Roberto Clemente award for the first time in his career. Turner had a press conference on Monday, and was celebrated ahead of Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday. But amid all those celebrations, Turner fielded questions about his impending offseason.

He told reporters he knows just as much as they do in terms of what the Dodgers plan to do with his $16 million club option for the 2023 season.

So for now, he's "in limbo," and has to remain open to other options. The New York Post's Mike Puma suggested a return to the Mets. He said Turner "didn't hate the idea."

It would definitely be weird for Dodger fans to see Turner in a different uniform, as he's been with the team since 2014. But the Dodgers could decide that it's time to move on from JT at the hot corner, which he wasn't even playing very much of this season, as he played just under half of his games as the team's Designated Hitter.

Turner was red-hot in the second half of the regular season, but struggled in the postseason, hitting just .154 (2-13). It'll be interesting to see what the Dodgers decide to do with his option, but it sounds like Turner wants to keep playing no matter what.

