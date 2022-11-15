Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Thought to Be High on NL West Rival's Offseason List

Highly touted Japanese pitcher is being considered by the Dodgers biggest rival

This year’s list of free agents is one to behold. From infielders to outfielders to pitching, there are many options that the Dodgers could lean towards. One name that comes to mind is a pitcher who has not yet pitched in the majors. Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga is a highly touted arm that has caught the interest of the Dodgers. The Dodgers need an elite arm, and Senga has proven himself to be one. 

There are many teams in the running for Seng, including the Dodgers’ biggest rival the San Francisco Giants. 

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Joh Shea spoke to Giants President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, and he praised Senga’s talent and how it translates to the major leagues.

 “His performance has been great,” president of baseball operations Farnham Zaidi said, “He’s got a great fastball, being up to 100 (mph). It’s interesting, For us, for all pitchers, we look, not just at their performance, but they’re pitching style and what adjustments they might have to make coming to major league baseball.” 

Senga has spent the past 11 seasons playing in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. He is a career 2.59 ERA in 224 games and has an 87-44 record winning 66% of his games. 

Senga is currently 29 years old, and teams like the Angels, Rangers, Mariners and Blue Jays have all shown interest in the right-hander. 

We’ll see if he wants to make his own mark in a new city or don that Dodger blue this spring. 

