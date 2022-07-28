Skip to main content
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams That Explored Trade for Royals Outfielder

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams That Explored Trade for Royals Outfielder

Royals outfielder Andrew Benitendi would've been a great fit on the Dodgers.

With the deadline coming up on Tuesday afternoon, the trade market is officially off and rolling this week and teams around the league are looking to improve their rosters and make a run at their divisions, and beyond. Dodgers fans are hoping that, as they have seen in years past, this is another year where their team makes some of the biggest waves and once again, lands a big-game talent. 

But last night, in one of the biggest moves of this year's deadline, the New York Yankees were the ones who landed Andrew Benintendi. It's a deal with the Royals that included 3 of their pitching prospects.  

Wednesday night, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Dodgers, Brewers, and Blue Jays were the other three teams that were looking at acquiring him. But if the Dodgers had made that trade, Los Angeles' roster-crunch position could be far more problematic than it is right now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Benintendi is having a fantastic year at the plate batting .320 while showing an incredible contact rate. And although he doesn’t hit for a lot of power, he has one of the better strikeout percentages in baseball and is also walking at a decent rate while posting a 126 wRC+ in 93 games. 

Those numbers would boost any lineup.

Dodgers Trade Deadline Predictions, LA's Lineup With Juan Soto, Fixing Max Muncy & More! 

Realistically, adding him to the Dodgers outfield would have been a luxury rather than a necessity and with a year of injuries to the starting rotation, there are other areas that the Dodgers may feel take priority in their need to be addressed. 

Andrew BenintendiLos Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals

USATSI_18578959_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA All-Star All In on Team Making Blockbuster Trade for Juan Soto

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_15121753_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Called Up to OKC Dodgers

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18730026_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Pitcher Irked by Team's Latest Roster Decision

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Ace Clayton Kershaw Praises Teammates After Poor Start

By Adam Salcido7 hours ago
USATSI_18719393_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Could Look to Add All-Star Garrett Cooper Via Trade

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
USATSI_18750319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Options Reyes Moronta, Recalls Garrett Cleavinger

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_16336961_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Juan Soto's Former Teammate Pushes for LA to Make Blockbuster Trade

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18265026_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Starter Reacts to Possibility of Returning as Key Bullpen Piece

By Staff WriterJul 27, 2022 3:00 PM EDT