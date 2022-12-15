Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent

Will the Dodgers make a move after all?
The off-season is not completely lost yet. There has been plenty of disappointment already with many of the star free agents finding new homes that aren't the Dodgers but Dansby Swanson still remains a top target for the team. 

While Swanson doesn't command the top dollar like Trea Turner, Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts, who all found new homes, he still provides the much needed boost to the position. Swanson will immediately come in and become the starter. 

With the market quickly getting thin, the rumors continue to fly with the Dodgers remaining at the forefront of conversation to land Swanson. The Giants, Twins, Cubs, Red Sox and Braves also remain in contention to get Swanson. 

With Correa now on the Giants, it seems they are now out of the mix but this still leaves four other teams for the Dodgers to fight with including a possible re-sign with the Braves. Swanson is coming off a career year appearing in his first All-Star game and receiving his first career Golden Glove award. 

The perfect time for Swanson to show his worth playing on a contract year has earned him the right to a lucrative deal. The Dodgers have continued to remain conservative but with just one option left will the team still look to save their money? 

One thing is certain, the plan has remained unclear of what the Dodgers are truly trying to do. The off-season is a long process, but the Dodgers can easily turn all the negatives around by making a splash trade during the regular season if all else fails. 

