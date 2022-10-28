Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among the Favorites to Sign Aaron Judge This Offseason

Las Vegas likes the Dodgers' chances of making a big splash this winter.
The Dodgers have been reported to be one of the top landing spots for Aaron Judge this offseason. It's not difficult to see why. The Dodgers are coming off a historic regular season, but a potentially even more historic collapse in the 2022 NLDS. There's a good chance they have their fingerprints all over the top free agents in this year's class, and that includes the guy who just set the American League home run record in 2022.

As of Thursday morning, a major Vegas sports book had the Dodgers among the top landing spots for the star outfielder.

According to Bovada, the Dodgers have the fourth-best odds to sign Judge this offseason. The division rival Giants are the non-Yankees favorite, while the Mets are in third due in large part to their proximity to Judge's current home.

But the Dodgers are certainly among the top landing spots for Judge, as they most likely will be for many of the best free agents in this year's class. If there was ever an offseason to make a big splash, this would be the time. The front office needs to provide a jolt of energy to this organization, and there's no better way to do that than with a big name free agent.

