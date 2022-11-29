Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop

Your Los Angeles Dodgers may need to fill their shortstop hole. According to MLB.com, the Phillies, Yankees, Red Sox, Braves, and a few more are in on the speedy shortstop, Trea Turner.

The market will be a competitive one for Turner, and luckily for the Dodgers, if Trea leaves for another team, the shortstop market is loaded with talent.

One of those players is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Boston Red Sox analyst Marino Pepén says a handful of teams are interested in the 30-year-old.

The Dodgers have shown a significant amount of interest in the righty-hitter. According to MLBtraderumors.com, Bogaerts will be looking at a seven-year, $189 million deal this off-season.

Xander is coming off an all-star season in which he slashed .307/.377/.456; he’s not coming off his best statistical season, but he was really good for the underachieving 78-84 2022 Red Sox.

Any team who could be losing their shortstop is looking for a shortstop. If you’re not getting better, then you’re getting worse.

L.A. should pursue all the players in the market; they have the capital and the resources. You’re not going to land all of them, but you’ll land one all-star shortstop.

Rosterresource has the Dodgers having $152 million committed to their 2023 payroll; if the Dodgers were to sign Xander, that would make the L.A.’s payroll $179 million. That would leave room for the Dodgers to sign another big-name free agent if they wanted to.

Bogaerts might be a downgrade from Turner at the shortstop position, but he’s also capable of playing third base. A Gavin Lux or Chris Taylor could play the short position if needed.

The Dodgers could land any of the top shortstops they want; we’ll see if they’re willing to spend the money on them.