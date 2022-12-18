Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Market for Hybrid Pitcher

The Dodgers enter the mix for Seth Lugo to fill in some pitching holes in the bullpen.

With the departure of Tyler Anderson and the setback for Buehler's recovery, the Dodgers know they will be in some need of pitching help.

So, the Dodgers added Noah Syndergaard and Shelby Miller for the upcoming season. 

But LA isn't stopping there. They seem to still have their name in the mix for a few different players including Seth Lugo.

This past season, Lugo posted a 3.60 ERA with a 3-2 record. He also 69 strikeouts across 65 innings of work. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The right handed pitcher has hopped around putting in time with the Mets at the major league level after debuting in 2016 but has also found himself triple-A, double-A, A+, A, A-, and Rk, according to Baseball Reference.

The Dodgers would most likely work with the 32-year-old to build him up into starter form and also use his experience to help bring up the younger guys with him as well.

So far, the Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias returning for the next season but adding a few extra arms is not a bad idea. 

However, it's not said and final yet and the Dodgers have seemed to have their hand in so many names on the free agent market. 

But maybe Friedman sees the potential with Lugo and with a little Mark Prior magic, who knows? The guy could be starting rotation material in a few months. 

Seth LugoLos Angeles Dodgers

Aug 28, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after suffering an injury sliding in to second base in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Questions if Gavin Lux is The Guy For Shortstop

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18682264_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Adds Hitting Specialist For 2023 Season

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19221758_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Was Never A Likely Candidate to Land Swanson

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19168598_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Star Shortstop Off to Chicago Per New Contract

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jason Heyward Feels LA Gave Him Best Opportunity to Return to Form

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Like the Tools Jason Heyward Has to Build Off Of

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18642375_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Confirms One Thing About His Future in Baseball

By Jeff J. Snider