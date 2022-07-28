While all eyes are on Juan Soto right now as the trade deadline rapidly approaches, many teams around the league are still looking to plug holes up and down their roster. The Dodgers are no different as they search for ways to improve their starting rotation with possible options. However, they're also looking to add yet another All-Star to their star-studded lineup.

2022 Marlins' All-Star Garrett Cooper has been linked to the Dodgers as they have shown interest in potentially acquiring him before the deadline. Cooper wouldn't just be a rental either. He still has a season of control left after this year before hitting free agency after the 2023 season.

Cooper doesn't hold the same level of star power as many other names out there and while he wouldn't be an immediate starter on this Dodgers team, his bat would fill in nicely off of the bench while also filling in on the diamond when needed. The 31-year-old was hitting .279 with 7 homers and 40 RBI in 84 games before landing on the IL with a wrist contusion.

Yes, he won't be sending balls flying over the fence, but a team could never have too many bats who can produce at the plate. Adding him onto the roster would give Dave Roberts and his staff many different ways to construct a lineup.

While such a deal wouldn't be the type of deal LA fans have been used to over the past couple of seasons, there have been plenty of under-the-radar moves that have paid dividends for the Dodgers. This could be yet another if any such deal gets done.