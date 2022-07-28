Skip to main content
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Miami Marlins All-Star

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Miami Marlins All-Star

The Dodgers could be looking to add another All-Star to their already dangerous lineup in the Miami Marlins Garrett Cooper.

While all eyes are on Juan Soto right now as the trade deadline rapidly approaches, many teams around the league are still looking to plug holes up and down their roster. The Dodgers are no different as they search for ways to improve their starting rotation with possible options. However, they're also looking to add yet another All-Star to their star-studded lineup.

2022 Marlins' All-Star Garrett Cooper has been linked to the Dodgers as they have shown interest in potentially acquiring him before the deadline. Cooper wouldn't just be a rental either. He still has a season of control left after this year before hitting free agency after the 2023 season.

Cooper doesn't hold the same level of star power as many other names out there and while he wouldn't be an immediate starter on this Dodgers team, his bat would fill in nicely off of the bench while also filling in on the diamond when needed. The 31-year-old was hitting .279 with 7 homers and 40 RBI in 84 games before landing on the IL with a wrist contusion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Yes, he won't be sending balls flying over the fence, but a team could never have too many bats who can produce at the plate. Adding him onto the roster would give Dave Roberts and his staff many different ways to construct a lineup.

While such a deal wouldn't be the type of deal LA fans have been used to over the past couple of seasons, there have been plenty of under-the-radar moves that have paid dividends for the Dodgers. This could be yet another if any such deal gets done.

Garrett CooperJuan SotoMiami MarlinsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18750319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Options Reyes Moronta, Recalls Garrett Cleavinger

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_16336961_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Juan Soto's Former Teammate Pushes for LA to Make Blockbuster Trade

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18265026_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Starter Reacts to Possibility of Returning as Key Bullpen Piece

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18741049_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Nationals Asking for Historic Return for Juan Soto in Trade Talks

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Still On Track for a Historic Season

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Juan Soto Reacts to Warm Welcome by LA Fans

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Set for Next Step in Returning From Foot Injury

By Ryan MenzieJul 26, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Walker Buehler
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA October Ace Makes First Positive Step in Recovery

By Staff WriterJul 26, 2022 8:00 PM EDT