Dodgers Rumors: LA Has Traded for a New Shortstop Option

The former Dodger is back and ready to deliver as a productive hitter.

Miguel Rojas is back in Dodger Blue after the Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a trade to acquire the shortstop from the Miami Marlins. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic first reported that a deal was imminent followed by Bob Nightengale USA Today Sports confirming the move.

The city welcomes back Rojas after he initially joined the Boys in Blue back in November 2012. Most notably, fans may remember when Rojas made a stop at third base to help save Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies in 2014.

In exchange for Rojas, the Marlins will receive Jacob Amaya. Amaya is an infield prospect and ranks no. 15 on MLB.com's prospect rankings.

With Trea Turner gone, the 33-year-old could replace his role in the shortstop position. Gavin Lux could potentially be pushed back to second base as well with Rojas now in the rotation.

In his 2022 season with the Marlins, Rojas slashed only .236/.283/.323 with six home runs and nine stolen bases in 140 games. However, he's an exceptional defensive shortstop leading all National League shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved in 2022 with 15.

As a strong productive hitter, the veteran infielder looks to get right back where he left off with the team.