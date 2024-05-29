Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Veteran Outfielder as Trade Deadline Target
The MLB trade deadline is still two months away, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have several key needs and players the team could consider bringing on.
One of the positions of greatest needs for the team is some pop from the outfield. The Dodgers have lacked offense from the unit all season. James Outman, Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward and Andy Pages have shown glimpses of their potential at points, but haven't done enough to lock down consistent playing time around stalwart Teoscar Hernández. Outman has already been sent back to Triple-A,
One player that could be on the Dodgers' radar: Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, several people in the Dodgers organization are high on Pham, which could make him a potential trade target.
The veteran Pham has been a consistent offensive performer in the majors for a decade, ever since making his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. Pham is currently in his first season with the White Sox, his eighth major league team. Pham is slashing .294/.344/.429 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and three stolen bases across 119 at-bats.
Those numbers would represent a major upgrade over Outman, Taylor, Heyward, and Pages. The Dodgers recently called up left fielder Miguel Rojas from Triple-A to see if his outstanding numbers at Oklahoma City parlay to the National League.
If not, the Dodgers might decide they need to go outside the organization to find the offensive firepower they've been lacking from their outfielders this season.