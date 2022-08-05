Skip to main content
Dodgers Rumors: LA Made 'solid' Trade Offer for Juan Soto at the Deadline

According to one insider, the Dodgers were in on Juan Soto throughout the deadline, but fell short of trading for the Nationals star.

Andrew Friedman, Clayton Kershaw, and Dave Roberts sowed the seeds of the Dodgers not doing much at the trade deadline and that's exactly what happened. They did acquire Joey Gallo from the Yankees, but shipping Jake Lamb to the Mariners for cash (or a player to be named later) and trading Mitch White to the Blue Jays didn't move the needle much. Instead, the Padres were the team that won the day by trading for Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, and superstar Juan Soto.

However, the Dodgers weren't completely out of the running for Soto as the Nationals-Padres mega-deal materialized on Tuesday. According to The LA Times' Jorge Castillo, LA "made a solid effort".

"The Dodgers were finalists for Juan Soto. They "made a solid effort" and offered several top prospects, per source, but the Nationals (obviously) liked the Padres' offer better. There were also a few other clubs involved."

The exact details of the trade are unknown, but the Dodgers figured to have offered a couple names out of their top five prospects: Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, Michael Busch, Ryan Pepiot, and recent big league call-up Miguel Vargas.

In the end, the Padres made an overwhelming offer that the Dodgers weren't willing to try to top in order to land Juan Soto.

The Dodgers won't have to wait long to see the new-look Padres who, in addition to Soto and Josh Bell, also traded for Brandon Drury and Josh Hader to significantly upgrade their roster.

The two teams will play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium that starts on Friday.

