Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Believes Trea Turner Will Sign with Phillies; Carlos Correa a Possibility for LA

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that some in the baseball world think Trea Turner will sign with the Phillies this winter and that Carlos Correa is in play for LA.

MLB free agency doesn't quite have the same as NBA free agency, but for the second year in a row, there's still plenty of speculation about where a bumper crop of shortstop talent will sign this winter. Which of course, includes current Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner who's on the final year of his current contract.

Turner, along with Clayton Kershaw, will be at the center of attention when it comes to the Dodgers and free agency after this regular season. To this point, Turner and the Dodgers have had very few serious conversations, if any, about signing Trea to an extension. 

MLB Insider Robert Murray wrote a piece earlier this week that suggested that Trea Turner wants a bigger deal than Corey Seager ($325M/10yrs) received this past offseason from the Texas Rangers.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale, wrote that many believe that this will be Turner's final year with the Dodgers and that he will sign a massive deal with Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. But the bombshells didn't stop there, Nightengale also rekindled the conversation about LA villain Carlos Correa possibly coming to LA to replace Trea. 

"The free-agent shortstop market will be insane once again this winter with an All-star cast of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all potentially available. Several talent evaluators predict that Turner, who’s from Florida, will return East and wind up signing with the Phillies, leaving Correa with the Dodgers or Cubs."

There's still plenty of regular season left, not to mention October, but this is just the start of the Trea Turner free agency conversation this summer.

