Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Questions if Gavin Lux is The Guy For Shortstop

Going into the 2022 offseason, the shortstop market was as good as it would get. All-Star after All-star and the Dodgers were in on all four guys. Unfortunately, their very own Trea Turner left for the Phillies, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts landed in the N.L. West and Dansby Swanson seems like a longshot for L.A.

However, those players were more of a want than a need, considering the Dodgers' having Gavin Lux on their roster. Lux's natural position is at shortstop, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal questions if he should be the everyday shortstop for the Boys in Blue.

"Shortstop is Lux's natural position. ... Still, one rival executive asks a series of questions that might give the Dodgers pause:

-Won't the team at least need a platoon partner for Lux at short? (Lux in 230 career plate appearances against lefties has batted only .214 with a .587 OPS)

-Who would be the backups? (CT3, Jacob Amaya mentioned)

-What happens if Lux flops?"

These questions are fair. Lux will be the everyday shortstop if L.A. doesn't acquire another shortstop, but can he fill that role?

Yes, his natural position is shortstop, but since entering the big leagues, he's played 68 games at the six position compared to 169 games at second base.

Many questions remain, but from the looks of it, L.A. will give Lux a chance to prove himself.

If Lux doesn't work out, they can always put Dodgers utility All-Star Chris Taylor in that position. He's already expressed how his favorite position is shortstop, so they can always go that route.

We still have a couple of months till the start of the regular season; we'll see what Andrew Freidman and company decide to do.