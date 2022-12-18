Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival

Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.

Dodgers long-time third baseman Justin Turner could be on the move this offseason. The two-time All-Star is a free agent after the Dodgers declined their $16 million option. 

Although all things point to a Dodger and J.T. reunion, nothing is set in stone, and a handful of teams are interested in the red-headed batter. 

The Athletics Ken Rosenthal believes that an N.L. West rival could be in on the 38-year-old. 

"For now, the Padres are looking for another starting pitcher and another hitter, with Justin Turner among their possibilities in the latter category."

Can you imagine?!?! Turner– a long-time Dodger, a fan favorite, and someone who revitalized his career in Dodger blue, suddenly became a San Diego Padre. I don't know about you, but I would be sick if I saw him in a Padre uniform. 

You cannot count out the Padres and A.J. Preller, as they seem to have a money tree down in San Diego. 

Another question is, "Would Turner even consider signing with the Dodger rival?" Is it about the money with Turner, or is he willing to stay in L.A. and ride off into the sunset, so to speak? 

Turner hasn't been the Turner we've all come to know and love. He's dealt with injuries these past couple of seasons, and his postseason play is not what we're accustomed to. 

And now, with the addition of J.D. Martinez, L.A. has fortunately not ruled out Turner returning to the club. 

J.T. is the epitome of Los Angeles, and it'll be odd to see him don anything but Dodger blue. 

Justin TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

