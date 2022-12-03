Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams

It's no secret the Dodgers are in the market for a starting pitcher or two. In the last week or so, they were reported to have met with free agent Justin Verlander, who missed almost all of 2020 and 2021 but bounced back in a huge way to win the AL Cy Young Award in 2022 at age 39.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, writing for the New York Post, L.A.'s chances of landing the future Hall of Famer are looking pretty good. Heyman broke down the markets and the favorites for most of the biggest free agents, and here's what he said about Verlander:

Justin Verlander: “If he doesn’t stay with the Astros, he’ll probably go to the Dodgers,” says the exec of an interested team. Houston sees it that way, too, as he has a home in LA. And word as of midweek is the Astros and Verlander weren’t close. The Yankees and Mets are interested (he is close with Gerrit Cole). Favorites: 1. Dodgers; 2. Mets/Yankees.

The Astros have, surprisingly, not shown much interest in bringing back Verlander. Maybe that's because of the upheaval in their front office. Maybe they're trying to cut costs. Or maybe they just don't want to pay that much money to a guy turning 40 in February.

The Dodgers are likely concerned about that, too, but Verlander seems to have found the fountain of youth in many ways. He looked like he was on the downswing of his career seven or eight years ago, but he rediscovered his velocity and has won two more Cy Youngs since then.

Yes, Verlander had Tommy John surgery two years ago, but that probably means he has at least a few years left on the new ligament. When he's been healthy, he's been outstanding, so he's probably worth a short-term, high-dollar contract from the Dodgers.