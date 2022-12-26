Dodgers Rumors: Prospect Andy Pages Could Find His Way to MLB Roster Next Season

L.A.’s Number Five prospect could find himself in the big leagues in 2023

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the league for a decade. They’ve been as dominant as one can be, and the reason for that is their insanely excellent farm system.

L.A. has signed and traded for some big players over the years, but many of their great players are home-grown talent.

Los Angeles currently has the second-best farm system, according to MLB.com, and their fifth-ranked prospect, Andy Pages, is a name to look out for in 2023.

Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya says Pages could make his major league debut this upcoming season.

Pages crushed the Arizona Fall League and had a good, not great offensive season at Double A in 2022. But the loft in his swing means he still has plenty of swing-and-miss issues to work through and his glove probably is still a better fit in the corner outfield. It’s fair to assume he will be in Triple A for the majority of 2023, though it’s possible he hits his way up to the big leagues.

The 22-year-old plays all over the outfielder, and L.A. could use all the help they can get in center field and left field.

Pages spent the 2022 season with Dodgers’ double-A affiliate, Tulsa Drillers, where he slashed .236/.336/.468 with a .804 OPS and mashed 26 home runs and 80 RBIs in 487 ABs.

L.A. signed the Cuban prospect in 2017 and was nearly traded to the Angels alongside the almost Joc Pederson trade for Luis Rengifo.

Pages has a scouting grade of 60 for power, 45 for hit, 50 for field, and 65 for arm, according to MLB.com.

The outfielder has a ton of potential, and it’ll be great to see him make his debut this upcoming season.