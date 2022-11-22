Dodgers Rumors: Top LA Target Heads to San Francisco for Free Agent Visit

The Dodgers, like many teams, are in the market for an outfielder, and the biggest name on the free-agent market is Aaron Judge, who won the American League MVP Award in 2022 after setting an AL record with 62 home runs. It's not surprising that several teams are interested in Judge, and it's even less surprising that the Giants are one of them. San Francisco is looking for two outfielders this offseason, and Judge is a native of the area, growing up in nearby Linden, California.

On Monday, we found out that Judge is back in the Bay Area. Normally, news that a ballplayer went home for Thanksgiving wouldn't be that notable, but Jon Morosi reports that Judge will meet with the Giants while he's in the area.

Many believe if Judge leaves the Yankees, San Francisco is his most likely destination due to his local ties, their desperation for an impact outfielder, and their extreme payroll flexibility.

It's unclear how real the Dodgers' interest in Judge is. They need an outfielder, but the slugger is likely to command a contract much longer than L.A. is usually comfortable handing out. But with a division rival seriously interested, it makes sense for Los Angeles to be involved in the bidding as long as they can, if for no other reason than to drive up the price for the Giants.

The most likely result is probably still Judge returning to the Yankees, but he he decided to leave the Bronx, it will be fascinating to watch his free agency play out.