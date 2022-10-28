Dodgers Rumors: Trea Turner's Uncertainty Has LA Looking at Carlos Correa, Insider Says

The 2022 free agent class is rich with shortstops. From Trea Turner to Carlos Correa to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, the Dodgers will have their fair share of options as they try to fill that spot for the 2023 season.

Turner may seem like the most obvious choice, as he enjoys playing in Los Angeles. But he'll command over $300 million, and may decide he wants to go back to the East Coast. The Dodgers are definitely interested in bringing back Turner, but know there are other options on the market.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Dodgers would be interested in bringing in an old foe in Carlos Correa if Turner decides to walk.

"No surprise they appear to have landed on the other comparably great free-agent shortstop as an enticing 1A choice: Carlos Correa," Heyman said. "They love everything he brings, and thus far don’t seem to have 2017 reservations."

The issues surrounding Correa come from the fact that he was a member of the 2017 Houston Astros that cheated their way to a World Series victory over the Dodgers. But Correa has since played with the Twins, and now enters free agency for a second straight season. There may be some fans who continue to have their reservations on the Dodgers signing Correa, but from a baseball perspective, it makes too much sense.

Correa hit .291 last season with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs, and is a candidate to win his second consecutive Gold Glove award at shortstop. Also, maybe even more importantly, he's a lifetime .272 hitter in the postseason with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs. He's shown time and time again that he gets better when the lights are brighter, and the Dodgers could really use that spark after their disappointing NLDS loss in 2022.