Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorites to Sign Trea Turner in New Odds

Things are getting hot and heavy on the free agency side of things as talks start to heat up regarding two-time All-Star Trea Turner.

Turner is a free agent and will be highly valued by many teams and receive a big payday. The Phillies, Dodgers, Cubs, and Mets are all in the running for the 29-year-old, but these new odds have another east coast team as favorites to land Turner.

The Yankees will be looking for an All-Star shortstop, as their shortstop, this past season, did not do the job.

New York's top priority will be to resign the mega-giant in Aaron Judge, and I'm sure they would love to pair Trea with Judge in their lineup.

Trea spent the past season and a half in Los Angeles and played some of the best baseball in his career. He earned his first-ever Silver Slugger award and has established himself as arguably the best shortstop in the game.

According to the new odds, the Dodgers fell to the fourth-best odds to land Trea back in Dodger blue. LA is at +850 odds compared to New York's +250 odds.

It has also been noted that Turner would love to play in the east coast again, but he did shut down those rumors. At the same time, we don't know or haven't been given any reason to believe he won't return to the east coast. West coast or the east coast, it doesn't matter; Trea will do what is best for him.

The shortstop market is very top-heavy with guys like Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correra, and Xander Bogaerts, so if the Dodgers don't get Trea back, they'll have plenty of other options.

Turner is an exceptional talent; anyone would be lucky to acquire him this winter.