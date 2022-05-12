Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot Discusses The First MLB Start of His Young Career

Yesterday isn't a day Ryan Pepiot is going to forget any time soon. In front of friends and friendly, the Dodgers number two overall pitching prospect made his big league debut on a sun splashed day in Pittsburgh.

Pepiot was effectively wild in the first start of his MLB career. Across three innings, he gave up just one hit, but walked five batters and struck out three. He needed 77 pitches to record nine outs, but he flashed the talent, and the golden changeup, that recently earned him PCL pitcher of the month honors (Triple-A) and a spot on MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect list.

After the game, the 24-year-old right-hander admitted that the start was a learning experience (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“Definitely a lot to learn from today. Everybody in the dugout was very happy for me and just there trying to help me, like ‘We’ve been there. This has happened to us before.’ So I’m very thankful for that.”

Pepiot noted that he was confident that he could walk the tight rope.

“It was just nice to be able to trust myself. Like ‘OK, I got myself into this situation. Get out of it without giving up the big three-run double or home run.’”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was encouraged by what he saw.

"The stuff is really good when he can stay in the strike zone. And it’s not wild. It’s just sometimes it gets scattered.”

Fifth starter Andrew Heaney is still on the shelf, and although Tyler Anderson has filled in admirably, the Dodgers are in the middle of a stretch of playing 26 games in 26 days. It wouldn't be out of the question for Pepiot to make his Dodger Stadium debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks next week. Especially since Tuesday will feature a split doubleheader.

Don't be surprised to see Pepiot take the mound for the first time in his career at Chavez Ravine.